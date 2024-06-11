IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Drake Wins ₹7.58 Core From Betting After India Beat Pakistan, Claims Report

Drake (L) place an enormous bet. | (Credits: Twitter)

The T20 World Cup 2024 clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday in New York was truly one of the best matches of the tournament as players from both sides gave it their all to come out on top. A lot rode on the match, including International music artist Drake's ₹5.4 crore as he invested the amount on India ahead of the marquee clash.

According to the United Kingdom's publication Daily Mirror, Drake allegedly won a staggering £715,000 (Rs 7.58 crore INR), of which £204,000 (Rs 2.16 crore) is just profits. The report unveiled the below statement:

"The result saw Drake take home a total prize of £715,000 and £204,000 in pure profit. The bet is just the latest in a long line of stakes that the rapper has put down."

Team India hand Pakistan their 2nd consecutive defeat in T20 World Cup 2024:

With the Men in Green looking to stage a comeback after a shocking defeat to USA, they were handed another defeat by Rohit Sharma-led India in New York. After Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field first, Pakistan delivered a sensational bowling performance to restrict their arch-rivals to 119 in 19 overs. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up 3 wickets each.

While Pakistan made a decent start to their innings, the accumulation of dot balls in the later half ensured they left too much to do in the end. Jasprit Bumrah broke the game open in his 2nd spell by dismissing Mohammad Rizwan and was crowned Player of the Match for his figures of 4-0-14-3.