T20 World Cup 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane To Be Available For Nepal's Final 2 Group Matches

Sandeep Lamichhane | Credits: Twitter

Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is all set to join the squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, but will be available only for the last two matches of the tournament. The 23-year-old took to his official handle on X, announcing his arrival in the West Indies and thanked the relevant stakeholders for helping him get there.

Lamichhane's visa for the United States of America (USA) was rejected on multiple occasions after being acquitted of rape case, raising the prosepct of him missing the entire tournament. However, he will be available for the final two matches against South Africa and Bangladesh as they hope to push for Super 8 qualification.

With the right-arm wrist-spinner possessing an outstanding record in T20Is, his addition will arguably be a boost for Nepal in the showpiece event.

Namaste 🙏

Hello from West Indies.🏝️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7w6y6lEslO — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) June 10, 2024

Nepal to face Sri Lanka in their next match:

Meanwhile, Nepal will square off against Sri Lanka on June 12th at Lauderhill, Florida as they look to bounce back from a narrow defeat against the Netherlands. Rohit Paudel's men were bowled out for only 106 against the Dutch; however, Nepal fought back well as the match went to almost the final over before they went down by 6 wickets.

Sri Lanka are equally wounded, having sustained consecutive losses to South Africa and Bangladesh. Nepal's last two matches are in Kingstown against South Africa and Bangladesh.