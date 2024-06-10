'Neglect Of Batsmanship Must End': Pakistan Media Blasts Babar Azam & Co For The Defeat vs India In T20 WC 2024 Clash

Pakistani media came down very hard on Babar Azam-led Men in Green following their six-run defeat against Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

It was a crucial game for Pakistan following their shocking defeat against the co-hosts USA on June 6 in Dallas. However, Pakistan failed to seize the opportunity when they were in a winning position during the 120-run chase. After bundling out India for 119 in 19 overs, the Men in Green were restricted to 113/7 in a stipulated 20 overs.

The turning point of the match was the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan, who was anchoring Pakistan's innings until he was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 31 off 44 balls. Rizwan's dismissal put a brake on Pakistan's momentum. Eventually, the Men in Green fell just 7 runs short of achieving the target.

Batters like Babar Azam (13), Fakhar (8), Shadab Khan (4) and Imad Wasim (15) failed to step up for the team when they were needed the most.

Jasprit Bumrah was one of the architects behind the Team India's victory as he registered the figures of 3/14 with an economy rate of 3.50 in four overs. Bumrah was supported by Hardik Pandya, who picked two wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel picked a wicket each.

Pakistan media shows no mercy to Babar Azam & co

Pakistan media didn't have any mercy or any empathy towards Babar Azam and his boys after the defeat against Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Many Pakistani media outlets questioned Pakistan's timid batting and failure of the star players to perform in 120-run chase. "India fought like tigers and Pakistan lacked conviction and class in their batting." the Dawn wrote.

"It was a sad, sobering day for Pakistan cricket, who have had a disastrous time in the USA. To see how far the standards of the country’s batsmen, in particular, have fallen must lead to some deep reflection for the cricket board." Dawn added.

Another Pakistan new outlet 'The International News' stated that 'reckless batting' cost the Men in Green a victory.

"The reckless batting line-up fell miserably in pursuit of a meager 120 runs target and was restricted to 113 for 7 at the end to hand over an unlikely six-run win to arch-rivals." The International News wrote.

Pakistani journalist Arfa Feroz Zake wrote, "Pakistan Cricket Team is surrounded by WRONG NUMBERS who are NOT appointed on merit which is one reason for the downfall of Pakistan Cricket"