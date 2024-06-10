 IND vs PAK T20 WC: Ex-Pakistani Cricketer Basit Ali CRIES On LIVE TV After Babar & Co. Fail To Chase 120 Against India; VIDEO
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Ex-Pakistani Cricketer Basit Ali CRIES On LIVE TV After Babar & Co. Fail To Chase 120 Against India; VIDEO

While discussing Pakistan's performance on the local news channel, Basit Ali was seen becoming emotional as he said that he will always be Pakistani, despite being called a 'traitor' for his opinion against the team.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
article-image

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali became emotional after Babar Azam and his boys suffered a narrow six-run defeat to Team India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

Pakistan bundled out Team India for a mere 119 in 19 overs, thanks to brilliant bowling performances by Naseem Shah (3/21) and Haris Rauf (3/21). However, in response to chasing 120-run target, the Men in Green were restricted to 113/7, falling 7 runs short of the target.

Mohammad Rizwan led the batting with a mediocre innings of 31 off 44 balls at an abysmal strike rate of 70.45. Apart from Rizwan, no other batters managed to score more than 20 runs as the second best score was 15 by Imad Wasim.

While discussing Pakistan's performance on the local news channel ARY News, Basit Ali was seen becoming emotional as he said that he will always be Pakistani, despite being called a 'traitor' for his opinion against the team. Former U19 Pakistan selector said that the Men in Green lost the match which they should've won.

"When we sit here and talk, they say we are 'traitors,' because we are speaking against the country. I was, I'm and will always remain Pakistani. They were kids when I picked them for U19 team. Have they thought to bounce back to win and qualify for the second round? They lost the match which should've won." Basit Ali said during the discussion.

