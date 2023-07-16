Kedar Shinde On The Massive Success of His Marathi Movie Baipan Bhaari Deva: Hindi Films Ko Paar Karke Aage Nikal Gayi

Kedar Shinde |

Director Kedar Shinde’s Marathi film Baipan Bhaari Deva is successful at the box office. The Free Press Journal caught up with the filmmaker for an exclusive chat.

Baipan Bhaari Deva is produced by Jio Studios and stars Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Mane, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar and Deepa Parab. The film celebrates sisterhood and has created waves across the Indian film industry with an exceptional box-office performance. In just two weeks, the film has minted 37.35 crores.

Opening up about his film’s success, Kedar shares, “It’s nothing new for me. I have a legacy of my maternal grandfather Shahir Sable. So success is all okay for me. I have to work harder. I have given milestone plays of Marathi on the stage.”

Kedar’s film Maharashtra Sahir was pulled down from theatres when The Kerala Story released in the first week only. When asked if he has any regrets, he shares, “I was a little hurt. Karma is there. In just two months time, my film Baipan Bhaari Deva is successful and Hindi film ko paar karke woh aage nikal gayi. Abhi Marathi film ke shows Hindi films ke shows se jyada hai. I am happy.”

He had earlier directed a Hindi film starring Tabu called Toh Baat Pakki. When asked how it felt to work with the actress, he gushes, “It was a nice experience. She is a grounded actor. She never made me feel I was a Marathi director and a new Hindi director.”

When asked why he isn’t trying his luck again in Hindi films, he avers, “Frankly speaking, I have never gone and asked for work. I want to do Hindi films. It’s not in my nature. I feel someone will watch my work and call me to direct a Hindi film.”

When asked if he feels there is dearth of writers and if he would ever helm a Hindi project film again, pat comes the reply, “In Marathi there is no dearth of writers. I feel Hindi film writers also have great content which is being noticed on OTT. But I feel Hindi films are dependent on stars. Sahi Re Sahi, I had written this film for Hindi. But most of the makers wanted me to sign a certain hero they had named. And only then we could do Sahi Re Sahi. Thus I understood about the Hindi film which is being star driven this was in 2010/11. I am happy as I am working in Marathi films comfortably. I am open to doing Hindi films. I feel producers know my work and through my work I will get the opportunity to work in Hindi films,” he states.

When asked why Hindi films are not doing well presently, he concludes, “When Hindi producers will totally agree to give the reins in our hand then films will be successful. The problem is with producers who want us to work on their terms and conditions. I have produced and directed this film. There was no interference from Jio.”

