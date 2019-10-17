KBC 11: Meet Gautam Kumar Jha, third crorepati of this season

In yesterday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the quiz show will get its third crorepati of this season. Gautam Kumar Jha from Adra, West Bengal who got on the hot seat on Tuesday will be the third person to face the jackpot question valued at Rs 7 crore.
Gautam Kumar Jha is a senior section engineer in the Indian Railways. He hails from Bihar and has been staying with his wife in West Bengal for two years due to job transfer. The show’s official social media handle shared a glimpse of the man’s journey on KBC 11, with Amitabh Bachchan announcing him winning Rs 1 crore.
The teaser of the show was shared on social media with a caption that read, “All it’ll take is just one right answer for Gautam to be this season’s first contestant to win the Jackpot amount of 7 Crore. Catch the gripping moment on #KBC11 this Tuesday & Wednesday at 9 PM. @amitabhbachchan”
Previously, the two other contestants who managed to win Rs 1 crore on the show were Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade.
