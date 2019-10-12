KBC 11: When Amitabh Bachchan got really emotional

Yesterday on the occasion of International Day of Girl Child, host Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the day with special guests on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 11. Big B invited Para-athletes Deepa Malik and Manasi Joshi on the hot seat.

Indian Para-Badminton athlete Manasi Joshi recently won gold medal at the 2019 BWF Para-Badminton World Championship. Deepa Malik is the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics who won a silver medal in Shotput at the 2016 Paralympics Games.

Big B started the game with Manasi and Deepa and the two athletes reached to the price money of RS 1,60,000. Further Big B went on a chat with them, Mansi narrated how she met with and accident and also showed her prosthetic leg. Both Deepa and Manasi urge audience to donate for the prosthetics limbs as prosthetics are expensive and many athletes can’t afford.