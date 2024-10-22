Kay Kay Menon Shares Health Update After Being In ICU For 10 Days For Malaria: 'I Am Unable To Speak...'

Kay Kay Menon | Instagram

Actor Kay Kay Menon was hospitalised on Sunday (September 29) after being diagnosed with Malaria. For him, things worsened for the next two days as he was shifted to the ICU and he was there for 10 days. The Murshid actor was discharged from the hospital three days ago.

Kay Kay revealed that he will be resuming work post November 10. Updating about his health, he told Times Now, "Doctors have advised a minimum of two weeks total rest and careful nutrition since I have lost too much weight. I am unable to speak much because my voice is still not in order. Hence communicating through text. I am assuming that by November 10 or so, I shall be fit enough to resume my professional work.”

Kay Kay earlier spoke up about his journey as an actor and revealed that he has never taken success or failure seriously in life. He feels like has it's own ups and downs. "Every professional sees ups and downs in his career. If I can leave behind something for posterity, I’ve succeeded in doing what I had set out to do. I always feel my next film would be better than my last," he informed the news portal.

Kay Kay Menon is know for his roles in Famous, Mumbai City, Vodka Diaries, Gaazi Attack, Shaadisthan, Singh Is Bliing, Baby, Rahasya, Haider, Shahid, ABCD, Bhindi Bazaar Inc and more.

On the work front, Kay Kay will be next seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. It is written by Sita R. Menon and Raj & DK and directed by Raj & DK. It is a prequel to the original Citadel series. It is scheduled to release on an OTT platform on November 7, 2024.