Kay Kay Menon On Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand’s Association With Love-All, ‘Another Feather To Our Hats’

Kay Kay Menon | Pic: Instagram/kaykaymenon02

Kay Kay Menon will soon be seen alongside Swastika Mukherjee, Shriswara and many national and international badminton players in Sudhanshu Sharma’s Love-All. It is slated to release worldwide in theatres on September 1. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive interaction. Excerpts:

Why the title Love-All?

It’s a technical term when you start badminton game, you say 'love all' because it starts on zero.

Is Love-All a biopic of any individual?

It’s not a biopic so it’s unlike any other sports drama. Also, badminton is a very beautiful sport. In current times Indian players are getting accolades for our country which is a matter of pride and honour. Badminton is one of the popular sports of the moment. We have received a lot of glory through badminton.

How do you refer to Pullela Gopichand’s association with Love-All?

This was indeed another feather to our hats. Actually, he got associated after he watched the film. He wanted to present our film. He is the Dronacharya of badminton. He felt that badminton in this film has been depicted very authentically.

What is your role in this film?

It’s a story of a father and his son. It has an emotional relationship. It’s a simple heart rending saga and true to its story kind of a film. It’s the film of the soil. It is set in Bhopal. Everything shown is extremely believable and authentic. You can actually smell the mitti ki khushboo.

This is your first sports drama film. Why did you not take up a sports drama earlier?

I was never offered any sports drama earlier that I wanted to do. In most of the sport’s films, ultimately sport is kept aside. The story doesn’t concentrate on sport itself, that's the whole difference in this film. This sport is the star in Love All so this was the main attraction for me. This film is true to its commitment.

One sports film Ghoomer is followed by another sports film Love-All. How do you look at this trend? What is hope and triumph for you personally?

It’s good- it’s a sporting month for India. I think hope and triumph is like umeed pe duniya kayam hai. Without hope everything becomes mundane. Misplaced hope is also bad. One should also know what one is hoping for.

You continued your career with hope and doing so well, comment?

As long as you are sure about whatever comes to you, one needs to identify which area he/she will excel as God has given talent to all us human beings. Once you identify that, it becomes a hopeful ride. You also get a lot of joy doing it. It is not laborious because you are made for it. Ultimately, you get that momentum in that sphere of work. It also comes to you easily. These things one has to identify and be honest to it.

What sport did you play in school or college?

First and foremost, I love sport and I have great love for it because they put their entire early age into playing that sport. I used to be a sprinter. I used to do it at 12 and a half. I did get trained. The sport system was not in place though. I used to love badminton and tennis so I love this film more.

You are very choosy but still acting. What do you credit for still working?

You cannot change your taste for food because there are many restaurants. You have a taste for certain things so you move ahead with that taste.

What is the best genre you like as you play varied characters?

I am not so narrow-minded. I like all genres and enjoy them. It’s just that it needs to be well written and the person should handle it efficiently with a good screenplay. Once I get confidence ,I go ahead with it.

Can we say it’s not easy to rope in Kay Kay Menon?

It’s not very difficult either. Mediocrity will have a problem with me but if something is par excellence, then I have no issues.

Love-All is a theatrical release. What are your expectations?

Theatrical or OTT each medium has its own charm. Films in theatres should do well. The content should be good so the viewers will condition themselves to watch. It also elevates their thought process. This is a family film for the entire family. As long as the audiences patronise good cinema it will be good for Indian cinema.