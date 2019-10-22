Kay Beauty Review: Katrina Kaif is no Kylie Jenner

Katrina says she created a brand that truly stands for what she believes in. "I'm always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing make-up all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable, as I did wearing it."

Katrina says her Kay Beauty is "a bridge between high glamour and care".

With all that being said, here’s our take on Katrina’s Kay Beauty products. The products are available on Nykaa online. Kat has come up with five products which include, kajal in high drama, gel and kohl, lip crayon, lip pencil, eyebrow pencil and a lip topper.

Pricing:

The lip crayon comes with 24 shades and costs Rs 799.

The lip pencil comes in 12 shades and costs Rs 550.

The lip topper comes in 6 shades and costs Rs 699.

The kajal range comes from Rs 250 to Rs 599.

The eyebrow pencil comes in 3 shades and costs Rs 599.

While the price range strikes as a drugstore deal like Maybelline or LO’real, Katrina’s investment in a makeup line isn’t as fulfilling as of those who do it in the west. Kylie's entire lip kit with a liquid lipstick of 3.25 gms costs around Rs 2000. Katrina's lip crayon and lip pencil paired together come around Rs 1350. The downside of crayons in that the quantity isn't visible to the naked eye. They need to be sharpened and aren't the best choice for a lip product at this price.

Packaging:

The packaging is average with the ‘K’ monogram all over it. The uni-carton is just as mundane as the thought process behind it. The logo and the name, wont help Katrina stand out, since Kay can be misunderstood as 'K' beauty, better known as Korean beauty products.

Branding:

Kylie invests a lot in PR packaging and collaborating with beauty influencers to get her product out there. Kylie's presence on social media aided with her concept of bringing out something unique in the market, helped her sustain despite having no background in the field. She does swatches, first impressions and takes feedback from her fans as well. Katrina has all the resources needed and yet came up with an outdated collection of products that are well marketed by other brands. The actress did not put in much to hype it either.