Katrina Kaif drops 'Game of Thrones' reference in recent pic with sister Isabella

Actor Katrina Kaif shared a sweet picture with a friend and her sister Isabella Kaif and announced, 'winter is coming’.
Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram to share a cute picture with her sister and a friend. Katrina and Isabella are smiles in the picture.
“Winter is coming #sundayfunday #awesomethreesome,” she captioned the picture. The Kaif sisters are both seen sporting a no make-up look. Another friend is seen wrapped up in a red shawl, squished between them.
Katrina on Thursday shared a sneak peek of Akshay Kumar’s character from ‘Veer Sooryavanshi’. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and will hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.
Katrina and Akshay will be seen together on the screen after almost a decade. The duo two have given a number of hits like Namastey London, Singh Is King, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and Welcome.
They are returning on the screen together for the new addition in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama franchise.
