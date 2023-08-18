 Kavacham, 1001 Nunakal, Kasethan Kadavulada: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT
Between August 18-25, here is a comprehensive list of films/shows to look forward to

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 07:10 AM IST
article-image

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from the film

KAVACHAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Sreenivas Mamilla

Cast: Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kajal Aggarwal, Mehreen Pirzada, Harshvardhan Rane

Story: The 2018 Telugu feature film has now arrived on the global streaming platform. Although a commercial failure this romantic actioner enjoys a cult following of its own

A still from the film

1001 NUNAKAL

When and Where: Streaming now on Sony LIV

Director: Thamar K.V.

Cast: Remya Suresh, Vidhya Vijaykumar, Zhinz Shan

Story: Close friends dare each other to reveal a lie that they've hidden from one another. One ugly truth transpires and stares before them

A still from the film

KASETHAN KADAVULADA

When and Where: Streaming now on Sun NXT

Director: R. Kannan

Cast: Shiva, Priya Anand, Yogi Babu, Urvashi, Karunakaran, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Pugazh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Manobala

Story: A young man, his cousin and a friend decide to steal money from an aged stepmother

