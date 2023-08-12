 Maaveeran, Maayon, Padmini: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT
Between August 11-18, here is a comprehensive list of films/shows to look forward to

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 08:34 AM IST
article-image

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from the film

MAAVEERAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Madonne Ashwin

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sunil

Story: A young man uses his love for comic books to fight against injustice and corruption

A still from the film

MAAYON

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Arun Mozhi Manickam

Cast: Sibi, Sathyaraj, Tanya Ravichandran, Radha Ravi, K.S. Ravikumar, Bagavathi Perumal

Story: An archeological expedition becomes a journey to self discovery

A still from the film

PADMINI

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Senna Hegde

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Madonna Sebastian, Vincy Aloshious

Story: A college teacher becomes the unintentional butt of jokes owing to an awkward situation

ANNAPURNA PHOTO STUDIO

When and Where: Streaming now on ETV Win

Director: Chandu Muddu

Cast: Chaitanya Madadi, Lavannya Sahukara, Mihirah

Story: A love story set in a rural area during the 1980s, the film evokes a sense of nostalgia

VAAN MOONDRU

When and Where: Streaming now on Aha Tamil

Director: AMR Murugesh

Cast: Delhi Ganesh, Leela Samson, Aadhitya Baaskar, Ammu Abhirami, Vinoth Kisan, Abhirami Venkatachalam

Story: Three love stories across different generations come together in this tale of love and hope

article-image

