Maaveeran, Maayon, Padmini: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.
MAAVEERAN
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Madonne Ashwin
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sunil
Story: A young man uses his love for comic books to fight against injustice and corruption
MAAYON
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Arun Mozhi Manickam
Cast: Sibi, Sathyaraj, Tanya Ravichandran, Radha Ravi, K.S. Ravikumar, Bagavathi Perumal
Story: An archeological expedition becomes a journey to self discovery
PADMINI
When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix
Director: Senna Hegde
Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Madonna Sebastian, Vincy Aloshious
Story: A college teacher becomes the unintentional butt of jokes owing to an awkward situation
ANNAPURNA PHOTO STUDIO
When and Where: Streaming now on ETV Win
Director: Chandu Muddu
Cast: Chaitanya Madadi, Lavannya Sahukara, Mihirah
Story: A love story set in a rural area during the 1980s, the film evokes a sense of nostalgia
VAAN MOONDRU
When and Where: Streaming now on Aha Tamil
Director: AMR Murugesh
Cast: Delhi Ganesh, Leela Samson, Aadhitya Baaskar, Ammu Abhirami, Vinoth Kisan, Abhirami Venkatachalam
Story: Three love stories across different generations come together in this tale of love and hope
