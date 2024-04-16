Katy Perry Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction On American Idol - Video Shows Singer Hiding Behind Table, Covering Front With Cushions

One of the most renowned singers across the globe, Katy Perry, who is currently one of the judges on the reality show, American Idol, had to face a rather embarrassing incident live on air during the recent episode when she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction during a contestant's performance.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet, and Katy herself too shared it, in which she can be heard saying that her top "broke" during the performance.

In the video, she can be seen struggling to keep her top in place and when she failed to do so, she even hid behind the judges' table and covered herself with cushions.

As the performance ended, her stylist came to her rescue and fixed her top with some immediate hacks. "That song broke my top off! You literally have the ability to blow the roof off the place... or a top!" Katy told the performer.

"I need my top to stay on. If it's not fixed, this show is gonna get more than it wanted," the singer joked as her team fixed her outfit.

Meanwhile, Katy had recently announced that this might be her last season as a judge on American Idol. While her replacement has not been revealed it, speculations are rife that the makers might get Miley Cyrus on board.

Katy, on the other hand, stated that she now wanted to explore new music and travel the world and thus, she has decided to step down as the judge of American Idol.