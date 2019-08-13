Katy Perry accused of sexual misconduct by 'Teenage Dream' video co-star

Los Angeles: Pop star Katy Perry has been accused by model Josh Kloss, her "Teenage Dream" music video co-star, for allegedly making inappropriate and non-consensual contact with him at a social event.

The model made the accusations ahead of the ninth anniversary of the "Teenage Dream" album's release.

In an Instagram post, Kloss said his experience of working on the video was "one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I've ever done."

"It was Johny Wujek's birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?" the model wrote.