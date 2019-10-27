Katrina Kaif suffers wardrobe malfunction, has a nip slip at the airport

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently launched her own makeup line called Kay Beauty. The film fraternity congratulated her as she invested in her secondary passion. However, Kat is now making headlines for a different reason.
The Bharat actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Pictures captured by shutterbugs show that Katrina had a nip slip, faintly visible in the reel below. She was seen wearing a nude tank top, with some loose denims and white sneakers. Kaif kept her look simple with hair let down and some cool sunglasses to complete it.
Meanwhile on work front, Katrina will be seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and will release on 27 March 2020.
