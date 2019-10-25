No Botox needed, learn how to get Katrina Kaif's 3D lips

Mumbai: If you are trying to experiment with your look and trying a new kind of makeup this Diwali, then Katrina Kaif has a solution for you! The Bollywood hottie has just revealed the secret to her 3D lips!

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share details of how her 3D lip look is created.

She wrote: "How to get my 3D lip look Step 1: Use the Matte Action Lip Pencil in a darker shade to create the perfect shape

Step 2: Fill it up with a lighter shade from the MATTEinee Lip Crayon Collection to enhance your lips

Step 3: Dab some MaeStrobe Lip Topper in the centre of your lip to add dimension

This will give it that instant fuller looking pout!

Decode my look.. Matte Action Lip Pencil - Hypnotic MATTEinee Lip Crayon - Fraternity MaeStrobe Lip Topper - Starlet @kaybykatrina @mynykaa #MakeupThatKares #KayXNykaa #KayBeauty #ItsKayToBeYou".