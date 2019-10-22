Kat not feeling confident? Why is Katrina Kaif hiring Nayanthara to promote Kay Beauty?

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has collaborated with sothern superstar Nayanthara for promotion of her make-up line Kay Beauty and heaped her with praises.
Katrina shared a black and white video on Instagram. In the clip, the two actresses were seen chatting.
"A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign. So generous and gracious..." the "Bharat" star captioned the clip, adding: "forever grateful".
Katrina hiring Nayanthara isn't a great marketing ploy, especially if your brand has just been launched. Taking cues from artists in the west like Rihanna or Kylie, selling celebrity makeup is only about face value. Kat has gone for a bizarre move by not being the face of her own brand.
Connecting with your consumers via another entity is against all the morals you put in while promoting your brainchild.
What Katrina could have opted for instead would be a collaborating in the near future. As of now, the actress needs to focus on keeping her brand afloat with the not so unique products in an already saturated market.
Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop film "Sooryavanshi", directed by Rohit Shetty. She is the new addition to Shetty's cop drama universe after the two "Singham" films and "Simmba".
It brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as "Namastey London", "Sing Is Kinng", "Humko Deewana Kar Gaye", "Welcome" and "Tees Maar Khan".
