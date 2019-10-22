Kat not feeling confident? Why is Katrina Kaif hiring Nayanthara to promote Kay Beauty?

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has collaborated with sothern superstar Nayanthara for promotion of her make-up line Kay Beauty and heaped her with praises.

Katrina shared a black and white video on Instagram. In the clip, the two actresses were seen chatting.

"A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign. So generous and gracious..." the "Bharat" star captioned the clip, adding: "forever grateful".