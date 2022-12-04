Katha Ankahee actress Aditi Sharma shares, 'Due to time pressure, we have to compromise with quality in TV shows'

Aditi Sharma | Pic: Instagram/aditidevsharma

Aditi Sharma plays the lead role in Katha Ankahee. The show is the official remake of the Turkish series Binbir Gece (1001 Nights) and also stars Adnan Khan. It will premiere tonight on Sony. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat.

When asked how her experience was for shooting the show since its trailer looks very unique, Aditi shares, “Yes, it’s looking a little different. I think the purpose of igniting the craze through the trailer has been successful. People have liked it and are waiting to watch our show Katha Ankahee.”

Opening up about the show and her role, Aditi explains, “It’s about a girl who has been working in Mumbai for quite some time and keeps a contemporary outlook in life. I think she has a never give up attitude in life. She is a fighter. Her self-esteem is very high. She does not reveal anything she might be facing in life. She fights it out and passes with flying colours.”

Since she is playing such a strong woman in the show, we quiz her about her strengths in real life. “When we play a certain character for almost 12 hours then it starts playing mind games with your real self. I actually relate to Katha a lot, do not give up. No matter how many times you may fall down, you should get up and fight back. Life is a journey, see it like that and it works for me. I don’t take a lot to heart. I like to forget and forgive. My character doesn’t forgive though. But for me it’s easy to forgive.”

When asked if the show has a woman-oriented story, Aditi shares, “Yes, the story starts with Katha’s perspective and all about her life. There is a man named Viaan (Adnan Khan) in her life. There are certain dynamics which bring ups and downs in their life and they face challenges in their own life. They have a complicated relationship further.”

Aditi has worked in films and TV shows. “I am still doing a few films. I was doing a lot of Punjabi films and have three films on release. I have done Hindi films too. I don't think there are a lot of differences. In TV shows, the only thing there is time pressure. At times, we have to compromise with quality. This does not happen in films if we haven’t finished we can do it the next day. But on TV we have to submit it on time,” she concludes.