Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Mira Perform Rituals At Sunita Kapoor's House (WATCH)

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth celebration at Sunita Kapoor's residence on Wednesday (November 1). Several other Bollywood celebrities like Mira Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, Geeta Basra and others also arrived to celebrate the festival together like every year.

In the video shared by Shilpa on her official Instagram account, they are seen performing the Karwa Chauth rituals. Shilpa and others are seen sitting on a table as they passed their thalis around in a circle.

"Happy Karva Chauth ladies. Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for all the meticulous planning and doing all the rituals with so much love. #happyfasting #celebrations #love #gratitude," Shilpa captioned her video.

Shilpa Shetty looked stunning as ever in a pink saree which she paired with a sleeveless blouse. Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor, opted for a red saree.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal wore a lavender ethnic outfit. Her sister-in-law Jaanvi and mother-in-law Karuna Dhawan also joined the celebration.

Rima Jain and her daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra twinned in red for the Karwa Chauth celebration.

Suniel Shetty's wife Mana Shetty also arrived at Sunita Kapoor's residence to be a part of the festivities. She opted for a pink and off-white outfit.

Meanwhile, this year, Bollywood actresses like Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Sonnalli A Sajnani, Maanvi Gagroo, Hansika Motwani and others will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth after tying the knot.

