Celebs Who Will Celebrate First Karwa Chauth This Year: Parineeti Chopra To Kiara Advani

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival observed by married women in India. The year, the festival will be celebrated on November 1. Take a look at celebrities who will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year after tying the knot:

Kiara Advani, who tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in February 2023, will celebrate her first Karwa Chauth this year

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha tied the knot in September 2023. This will be the first time that the actress will fast for her husband and celebrate the festival

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul got married in an intimate ceremony in January 2023 in the presence of their family members

Actress Swara Bhasker and politician Fahad Ahmad also got married in 2023. They also welcomed their first child this year

Actor Maanvi Gagroo married comedian Kumar Varun in February this year. This will be her first Karwa Chauth

Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi married filmmaker Abhishek Pathak at an intimate ceremony in Goa

Actress Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Kathuriya tied the knot in December 2022. This will be their first Karwa Chauth as a married couple

Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with music composer Mithoon Sharma in November 2022 in Mumbai

Filmmaker Guneet Monga tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Sunny Kapoor in December 2022

