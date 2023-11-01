Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Her Mehendi As She Waits For The Moon (PHOTO)

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in September 2023, is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth. The actress took to her official Instagram account, on Wednesday (November 1), to give a glimpse of her mehendi.

On her Instagram story, the new bride shared a photo of her beautiful mehendi-clad hand and said she is waiting for the moon. Her mehendi featured a motif of a woman celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth while holding a sieve.

Parineeti also gave a glimpse of her red outfit for the festival. Take a look at the photo here:

This year, Kiara Advani is also celebrating her first Karwa Chauth. She tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in February 2023. Other Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Mira Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Sunita Kapoor and others also celebrate Karwa Chauth every year.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace in Udaipur. It was an intimate ceremony that took place in the presence of their close friends and family.

Ever since the couple tied the knot, they have been sharing dreamy photographs and videos from their wedding functions. Among those who attended their wedding were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, tennis star Sania Mirza and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. They reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.

