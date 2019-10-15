Karwa Chauth 2019: Chick flicks to watch on Netflix

Karwa Chauth isn’t just about fasting for your husband/fiancé it is also about bonding with other women and spending some quality time, engaging in something fun. Netflix and chill with your girls after the Katha in the afternoon is the best way to kill time and bond with your gang. What better way than to binge watch on a women centric show or a cute rom-com movie.
Here’s a the list of new Netflix shows and movies that you can watch:
Falling Inn Love
Gabriela played by Christina Milian is a city girl from San Francisco. She enters a contest and ends up winning a New Zealand Inn. She tries to flip the property with the help of a charming a contractor.
There’s nothing better than watching a cliché rom-com with your girls.
Insatiable 2
The much awaited sequel for Insatiable is out and and continues the same story. Debby Ryan is seen as the lead. The story revolves around a bullied teenager who loses weight and enters into beauty pageants to seek revenge. However, the protagonist isn’t what you expect her to be.
As the story takes an unpredictable turn, this show will have you and your girls gasping.
Unbelievable
This web show is based on true events. It’s about a young girl who confesses she’s been raped. However she’s accused of lying. Similar attacks creep up in other states and two female detectives investigate into the case.
This dark thriller will keep on the edge wanting to know the next part of the story. And the fact that it is based on real events, adds more curiosity.
Five Feet Apart
This love story will make you smile and cry at the same time. Five Feet Apart is a romantic drama film inspired by a real life couple. Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson play two patients who have a condition called cystic fibrosis. They try to have a relationship even when they have to stay five feet apart from each other.
Working moms 3
The season 3 is out and it is as hilarious as the last two seasons. Watch four moms trying to manage their professional life and love life while being a mother. The four lean on to each other to share their motherhood struggles.
