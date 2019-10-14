Karva Chauth 2019: Bollywood divas celebrating for the first time this year

Karva Chauth is around the corner. With the tradition having executed its share of drama onscreen, Bollywood wouldn’t miss this occasion in real life either. As 2018-19 witnessed a number of B-town weddings, here’s a rundown of divas who will be celebrating their first Karva Chauth this year.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a fairy-tale wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. The duo will also be celebrating their first wedding anniversary this year in December. Priyanka who is ten years older than Nick was frequently asked about their age gap, but the actress says it’s not really a concern among the two, as love conquers all.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Paduone and Ranveer Singh dated for six years before they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. DeepVeer will also be celebrating their first anniversary this year on November 15, the day their first film together, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela released in 2013. The two will reunite onscreen for the fourth time in Kabir Khan’s ’83 where they will essay the role of Kapil and Romi Dev.
Nusrat Jahan
Kolkata actresses turned MP Nusrat Jahan married Nikhil Jain this year in June. The Bengali politician has been under scanner for her inter-caste marriage, and also received flak for wearing sindoor, and also recently participating in Durga Puja despite being a Muslim. It seems like Karva Chauth would just be another festival for her to celebrate since she has time and again maintained that she ‘respects people of all religion’.
Pooja Batra Shah
Actress Pooja Batra married the Tiger Zinda Hai actor Nawab Shah in a private ceremony in New Delhi in presence of both of their families. The two had been dating for five months, after which they decided to tie the knot. Pooja was crowned Femina Miss India International in 1993. She has starred in movies like Virasat, Bhai, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye.
Neeti Mohan Pandya
Neeti Mohan married to long time beau Nihar Pandya on February 15, 2019, at The Taj Krishna, Hyderabad. However the wedding was not a smooth one as on the D-day Neeti’s father’s health got so severe that he was admitted in ICU at a Hyderabad hospital.
