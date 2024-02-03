Karmma Calling Actress Devangshi Sen: 'As A Newcomer, I Don't Want To Get Affected By What People Are Saying'

Devangshi Sen stepped into the world of acting with Raveena Tandon-starrer Karmma Calling. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the web series, also starring Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, Viraf Patel, released on January 26. The Free Press Journal caught up with Devangshi for an exclusive interview.

Opening up about what emotions she experienced after finding out that she has been selected for the role of Raveena's daughter, Devangshi gushes, "I was screaming and crying and my parents were also in shock. They were like 'How did you get it?' The experience of playing Raveena's daughter has been insane. My mom has bragged to all her friends that I played this role in Karmma Calling. My friends and family members are not from the industry and all of them are surprised."

Devangshi is all praises for her on-screen mother. "It was amazing. I'm a very talkative person but I was very quiet when I first met Raveena. I was enamoured by her presence. I'm very grateful and fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with such a seasoned and experienced actress in my first project. She actually enhanced and amplified my performance," she shares.

The young actress further explains how Ruchi made her comfortable on the sets. "She is a patient director and she gave us a lot of freedom. For the first couple of days, she wasn't even commenting on my acting or telling me this is right or this is wrong. She trusts her actors and knows that they will perform. She made me so comfortable throughout the shoot. I had some intimate scenes and I was losing my mind before the shoot of kissing scenes. However, Ruchi made sure it was a safe environment. She kept checking in on me and made sure that I was okay. She made me feel at ease and safe," Devangshi says.

As a newcomer, Devangshi reveals what lessons she learned about the industry. She avers, "These days, it is so easy for people to bash someone or be negative. I'm a really sensitive person and things affect me. So far, I've realised that I cannot take everything to heart. Artists get replaced randomly and a lot of things happen on sets as well. But I tell myself that if I want to stay and work here, I have to be thick-skinned. This is something that I've learned from my co-actors as well. If this is something I love then there are downsides to it as well and I should learn to ignore them and focus on why I'm in this industry. I also want to make sure that I don't lose myself in terms of me being extra stressed out or being affected by what people are saying. I really want to make sure that I maintain who I am and I'm going to keep working towards it."

"The only difference between the entertainment industry and other industries is that there's nowhere to hide. You will be in the public eye and you cannot hide at home. That's something I really need to come to terms with," she adds.

Devangshi reveals the roles she would like to explore in the future. "I'm a hardcore Bollywood fan and I would love to do something very filmy and commercial, maybe a comedy project. I am also a dancer and I'm so in love with the songs we produce. My dream is to do an amazing song and I wish to see people doing its hook steps at weddings and parties. I'm really manifesting it. I would also like to do something on mental health, a role like Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi. It was so inspiring and I would love to do something in that zone. I also wish to play strong characters like Namarata and Raveena in Karmma Calling," she concludes.

