 Karishma Tanna Wins Best Actress For Scoop At Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 In Busan
Karishma Tanna played the role of a crime reported named Jagruti Pathak in Hansal Mehta's Scoop.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Karishma Tanna Wins Best Actress For Scoop At Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 In Busan | Photo Via Instagram

Netflix show Scoop and its lead star Karishma Tanna on Sunday won top honours at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 in Busan, South Korea.

According to its official website, Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards is an annual event to celebrate the achievements of excellent content made for TV, OTT, and online across Asia. It is organised by Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and Korea Radio Promotion Association.

While Scoop won the award in the best Asian TV series, Tanna -- who attended the award ceremony -- bagged the trophy for the best lead actress at the ceremony.

BIFF shared the announcement on its official X page. "The 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, the representative content event of the Busan International Film Festival that awards excellent TV, OTT, and online content across Asia, has announced this year's winners and winners. Congratulations!" the festival said in the post.

Mehta, who created the series with Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, expressed his excitement over the win. "We won! Best Asian TV Series at Busan. #BIFF23," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Scoop follows Jagruti Pathak (Karishma Tanna), a star crime reporter at a Mumbai newspaper, who makes headlines after she is accused of her rival Jaideb Sen's murder.

The critically-acclaimed Hindi language series, also directed by Mehta, premiered on Netflix in June. Backed by Indian production banner Matchbox Shots, the show is inspired by Jigna Vora's biographical book "Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison."

The Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 were held on October 8 at the BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Center, during the course of the Busan International Film Festival, which runs through October 4 and October 13.

