Scoop: 8 Standout Performances From The New Karishma Tanna-Starrer

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
The new Netflix web series Scoop has been garnering a lot of rave reviews and fan love for its depiction of the lives of India's journalists. Based on journalist-turned-tarot card reader and author Jigna Vora's book 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison', the show draws some commendable performances led by a show-stealing Karishma Tanna, who plays revered crime reporter Jagruti Pathak. Presenting other notable performances that will make you want to stream the show, right away
Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub as Imran Siddiqui - As the editor who will always stand by the side of the truth, even at the cost of professional and personal integrity, Ayyub is phenomenal as Imran. You will vouch for his win throughout
Deven Bhojani as Jagruti's Uncle - As the extremely supportive uncle who manages to cheer his niece up even as everything around him is falling apart, Bhojani's scenes and moments will tear you up
Harman Baweja as JCP Shroff - This has to be the most surprising casting coup, pulled off in a while. As the conflicted man in uniform, you feel despise and empathy for the character
Atul Kale as reporter Dalvi - When he is first introduced on the show, you see a clash of different schools of journalism. Dalvi acknowledges that Jagruti will be entertained by the top police official because she represents an English daily. He accepts the truth but is not resentful of her. He is later seen standing in solidarity during Jagruti's trial. It's a very measured performance by the senior actor
Tanmay Dhanania as Pushkar Mohan - As the political reporter who is envious of Jagruti's credentials, Tanmay paints an apt portrait of the average Indian man's crab mentality whenever a woman rises above him. Watching him play two different individuals at home and at work will make your insides churn. Such an effective performance
Tannishtha Chatterjee as Leena Pradhan - As the sensationalist, shrewd editor-in-chief of Citi Mirror, Chatterjee is ruthless but watch out for a moment when her emphatic side shows. It's a whistle-worthy one
Inayat Sood as Deepa Chandra - As a young, ambitious reporter, Deepa is made to feel insignificant and left unseen until her actions dictate the course of the narrative. Sood is extremely effective.
