Kareena, Karisma and Karan Johar perform on ‘Bole Chudiyan’ at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception

The wedding season has officially begun in B-town and we saw a glimpse of the big fat Punjabi wedding earlier this week. Armaan Jain got hitched to Anissa in a lavish ceremony followed by a grand reception that saw the presence of several A-listers under one roof.

Cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor made sure to have a gala time at their cousin's wedding festivities. At the reception last night that was held at St. Regis in Mumbai, the sisters gave a beautiful performance on 'Bole Chudiyan'. They were joined by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director Karan Johar as the guests cheered for them.