Kareena, Karisma and Karan Johar perform on ‘Bole Chudiyan’ at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception

The wedding season has officially begun in B-town and we saw a glimpse of the big fat Punjabi wedding earlier this week. Armaan Jain got hitched to Anissa in a lavish ceremony followed by a grand reception that saw the presence of several A-listers under one roof.
Cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor made sure to have a gala time at their cousin's wedding festivities. At the reception last night that was held at St. Regis in Mumbai, the sisters gave a beautiful performance on 'Bole Chudiyan'. They were joined by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director Karan Johar as the guests cheered for them.
Making a statement, Karisma Kapoor looked alluring in Manish Malhotra white and gold custom-made lehenga. Shimmery eye makeup, nude lips, and statement earrings rounded her look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous in a silver lehenga with a statement neckpiece and a black clutch. The actress chose a bold lip colour to complete her look.
On the work front, Kareena is looking forward to two releases this year - Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chaddha.
