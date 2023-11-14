Kareena Kapoor Reveals Why She’s Not At Every Single Party: ‘People Who Come Into My World…’ |

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is undeniably one of the biggest female stars of this era. She has carved a niche for herself with films like Chameli, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, and the recent Jaane Jaan. That being said, Kareena barely makes an appearance at prestigious events or star-studded parties, especially during the festive season.

In an interview with a magazine, Kareena revealed why she doesn’t feel the need to do so. She said, “I'm very attached to my family, my kids, my husband, my five friends. That's it. That's my life. I need my people. My spot boy has been with me from my first shot. People who come into my world, I don't let them go and they don't leave. That’s why I'm not at every single party. I don't feel the need to be doing that. Being at parties, making friends, socialising. I don't want to.”

As scores of Bollywood stars were seen attending Diwali parties across Tinsel Town, Kareena decided to give them a miss and host her own with friends and family.

Recently, Kareena shared a series of pictures on Instagram showing how hard it is to convince little kids to stay in one position to get clicked.

"Year after year and still trying to get the perfect family picture ...But nonetheless...Happy Diwali lovely people..from our heart to yours ...," Kareena captioned the post.

Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's film 'The Buckingham Murders' helmed by Hansal Mehta was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. She will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

