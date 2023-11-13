 KWK 8: Kareena Has An Epic Reaction On Being Asked If She Considers Deepika as Her Competition (WATCH) 
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt will grace the couch on Koffee With Karan 8.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Koffee With Karan is back with its host Karan Johar and the beloved couch for season 8. This time around the conversations are edgier, crazier, and candid with no room to escape. With new episodes coming out every Thursday, this time it's Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

From glamorous superstars to doting mothers, these leading ladies are simply unstoppable. We can hardly keep our calm, as the next episode of Koffee with Karan promises to bring out drama, laughter, and love. Welcoming the divas on the couch, Karan Johar says, “One feels like my firstborn, the other feels like my spirit soul!”

Talking about how Karan Johar is everyone’s go-to person, Alia Bhatt said, “Karan is either getting a call from Varun or Sid, they don't even listen, they don't even say hello!”

Scooping the gossip, Karan Johar asks, “Do you consider Deepika Padukone as your competition?" Full of sass, Kareena Kapoor Khan says, “I think this is Alia’s question for her rapid-fire, not for me!”

Read Also
Inside Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Bash: Saif-Ibrahim Twin In Black, Alia Poses With Neetu
article-image

Back in August, Kareena and Alia surprised their fans by dropping a set of pictures on social media. The images showed Alia and Kareena posing together in ethnic ensembles.

"Can it get any better...P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together...even though we spend most of our time on set thinking," they captioned the post.

A couple of days later, when Kareena arrived in Delhi for an event,  she hinted at her film collaboration with her sister-in-law Alia while speaking to the media. 

When asked the name of the director she would want to work with if she is cast alongside Alia in a project, the actress replied, "There are so many directors out there...nowadays it is more about the content and more about the script...So whoever has a great script."

Read Also
Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt At Alia & Ranbir's Mumbai Home For Raha's 1st Birthday
article-image

KWK 8: Kareena Has An Epic Reaction On Being Asked If She Considers Deepika as Her Competition...

