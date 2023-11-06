Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt At Alia & Ranbir's Mumbai Home For Raha's 1st Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2023
Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan and Tina Razdan, arrived at her daughter and son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's home in Bandra, Mumbai, for her granddaughter Raha's birthday celebrations.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt waved at the paparazzi as they arrived at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's residence.
Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor wore a pink outfit for her granddaughter Raha Kapoor's 1st birthday celebrations.
Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain also arrived in white for Raha's birthday at Vastu in Bandra.
Armaan Jain's mother Reema Kapoor also made an appearance.
Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar director Luv Ranjan also made an appearance in white for Raha's birthday.
Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan and boyfriend Sharan Sharma were also seen arriving for Raha's 1st birthday bash.
Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in denim as she arrived for Raha Kapoor's first birthday celebrations.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son Jeh also accompanied her to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's home.
Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan was also seen arriving at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's residence for Raha's birthday.
Anu Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan's mother was also seen.
Alia Bhatt's BFF Meghna Goyal and the owner of fashion brand Summer Somewhere arrived for Raha's birthday.