Kareena Kapoor reveals why she agreed to do Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to be next seen in Angrezi Medium which will release in March. The film is sequel to Irrfan’s previous film Hindi Medium, which released three years ago.

Kareena says, “Angrezi Medium has good story but my role is limited in it. I have finished shooting for my part and I am looking forward for its release. I have done this film only for Irrfan, because I always wanted to work with him so I agreed to do it. He is a brilliant actor.”

Hindi Medium starred Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and was directed by Saket Chaudhary. The second part will see Radhika Madan, playing Irrfan’s daughter and is directed by Homi Adjania. Kareena has shot for her part of the film in London. Irrfan plays a sweet shop owner in the film. It is going to mark Irrfan’s comeback after recuperating from his illness.

After release of Angrezi Medium on March 20, Kareena will begin work on Karan Johar’s Takht, where she will be seen playing the role of Jahanara, Shah Jahan’s daughter. So, Angrezi Medium is likely to be Kareena's only release this year as Takht is likely to release in 2021.