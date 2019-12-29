From Virat-Anushka to Kareena-Karisma; these vacay pics prove B-town is still obsessed with Switzerland

Bollywood's obsession with Switzerland has been no secret! The Winter wonderland with breathtaking mountain scenery has been a Bollywood cliche since forever and continuing the affair, b-town celebs jetted off for a Swiss vacay for their new year celebrations.

After having a packed year, celebrities often prefer ringing into a new year at foreign destinations with their loved ones. This also gives them the privacy they can't get in the country due to constant public attention. These Bollywood celebrities are, however, proving that tinsel town is still obsessed with Switzerland.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal are all currently vacationing at the beautiful Europen country.

Here are the pictures that prove Bollywood's love for Switzerland is never-ending: