Kareena Kapoor Reveals Husband Saif Ali Khan Is ‘Amazing’ Cook; Says She Can’t Even Boil Water

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor recently graced an event in New Delhi, providing an intimate glimpse into her cherished weekends and personal life.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress opened up about her family, her husband's culinary prowess, and her upcoming digital debut.

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

Speaking at the event, Kareena shared, "We make sure to not work on weekends. We prefer being at home as it's heartening to see how my son Taimur is growing up faster. He often expresses his wish to be with his friends."

As she talked, a warm smile graced her face, underscoring the special moments she values with her family.

While elaborating on how they spend their weekends, Kareena revealed their love for cooking, game nights, and bonding. "We like to cook meal ps and lay games while in some UNO matches. There's nothing like cuddling up & just being together," she said.

A highlight of Kareena's weekend escapades is undoubtedly her husband, Saif Ali Khan's, culinary finesse. "Saif is an incredible cook. From Italian dishes like pasta and pizza to various cuisines, he's a versatile chef. We pick a recipe and embark on a culinary adventure together," Kareena shared, evidently proud of Saif's kitchen talents.

Despite her husband's culinary skills, Kareena admitted her own culinary limitations with a hearty laugh, "I can't even boil water. I'm a Swiggy and Zomato person. Thankfully, I have a husband and a cook who master the culinary art in our household."

KAREENA'S WORK FRONT

Speaking about her professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh's anticipated thriller, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. The film boasts a stellar cast including Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, promising an exciting addition to her repertoire.