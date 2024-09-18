Kareena Kapoor Opens Up On Working With Saif Ali Khan Amid Rumours Of The Couple Joining Prabhas' Spirit Cast

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who completed 25 years in the film industry, opened up about working with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. For those unversed, rumours are rife that the power couple has joined the cast of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit which stars Prabhas in the lead role.

During an interaction with media on Wednesday (September 18), Kareena was asked if she would team up with Saif anytime soon. Reacting to this, the actress said, "Hopefully soon."

"I would love to work with him. Right now he is coming for the first time in Telugu film (Devara) which is releasing next week. That people are really excited for. So I would love to do something with him soon."

For those unversed, a recent post on Reddit suggested that the couple has joined the cast of Spirit. It mentioned that while Kareena will play Prabhas' love interest, Saif will be seen as the villain in the film. However, the makers have not announced anything officially yet.

Kareena, Saif and Prabhas have also not reacted to the rumours yet.

Kareena and Saif's films

The couple has shared screen space in films like in Omkara, Agent Vinod, Kurbaan and Tashan. On the other hand, while Saif lent his voice to the main character, a dog named Romeo, in Roadside Romeo, Kareena voiced his girlfriend, Laila.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in The Buckingham Murders. Besides playing the lead in the film, she has also produced it with Ektaa Kapoor. In the film, Kareena is seen as a British-Indian detective who is assigned to solve the murder of a 10-year-old child. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film released on the big screens on September 13.

On the other hand, Saif is gearing up for the release of Devara with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.