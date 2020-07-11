Kareena Kapoor Khan is waiting for 2021

On the work front, Kareena, who was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium" starring Irrfan Khan, will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

Kareena has also been roped in to be a part of Karan Johar's multistarrer "Takht", which also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.