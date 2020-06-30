Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her 'first shot' as she completes 20 years in Bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who completed 20 years in the industry on Tuesday shared her 'first shot' taken for the movie 'Refugee' and thanked her fans for the overwhelming support.

With more than 55 films and an impressive array of roles under her belt, Khan credited fans for their "love, support, and strength" throughout her journey.

The 'Jab We Met' actor took to Instagram and recalled her 'first shot' from the 2000 released movie -- a close-up shot that was taken at 4 am.

"I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken," the diva captioned the post.

Marking her "20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence," she continued her note of thanks to fans.