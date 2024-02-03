 Kareena Kapoor Khan Hops On To Viral 'Me At 21' Trend, Shares Throwback Photo With Shah Rukh Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan Hops On To Viral 'Me At 21' Trend, Shares Throwback Photo With Shah Rukh Khan

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
There's a new trend on social media, 'Me at 21' in which users are sharing their pictures when they were 21 years old.

Several B-town actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra have also hopped on the viral trend.

Taking to Instagram, Bebo shared a couple of pictures on her story.

Sharing a picture with superstar Shah Rukh Khan from their period film 'Asoka', she wrote "Feeling 21 this morning," followed by a red heart emoticon.

The next picture features Kareena's close-up look from the film. She captioned it, "21 (red heart emoticon)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

However, the makers of 'The Crew' will be soon announcing the film's new title.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29.

Apart from that, Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

