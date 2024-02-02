Vikrant Massey Says 'Ab Main Retire Ho Sakta Hoon' As Kareena Kapoor Calls Him 'Legend' While Praising 12th Fail

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday lauded Vikrant Massey, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his team for their critically acclaimed film '12th Fail'. Recently, Vikrant won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in the film '12th Fail' at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote on her stories, "12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and the entire cast and crew, Legends".

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

'12th Fail' also bagged the Best Film award at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Reacting to Bebo's story, Massey wrote on his Instagram story, "Bas, ab main retire ho sakta hoon!! Thank you so so much ma'am! You have no idea what this means to me."

On working on the film, Vikrant told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie, which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin." The film has also received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

'12th Fail' was released in theatres on October 27 last year.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.