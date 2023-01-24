Karan Mehta reveals how he bagged Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, 'Aaliyah Kashyap saw my short film on YouTube and told him about me'

Karan Mehta | Pic: Viral Bhayani

Karan Mehta will soon be seen alongside Alaya F in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, it is set to release on February 3. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about himself, Karan shares, “I was born in Germany and grew up in Delhi for four to five years till 6th standard and then I was in Bandra, Mumbai. It was great for me. All my friends are from a film family. I have been on sets and have made short films since childhood. I have got knowledge and learnt from their parents to understand films. I went on sets of Dabangg (2010), Dilwale (2015), Fan (2016), Raees (2017). I worked; in Dilwale and Happy New Year (2014).”

When asked if he is nervous as he’s now beginning his acting career, he says, “I believe that if I work with good directors I can learn and understand what content is and whether it is relatable or not. We learn what filmmaking is. You can learn from good directors.”

Opening about how he bagged the film and his prep for the role, Karan reveals, “I always wanted to become an actor. I watched Dhoom (2004) and all of Shah Rukh’s films. I wanted to do films so we made a lot of short films and we put one on YouTube. Anurag’s daughter Aaliyah saw it and informed Anurag about this film. He then messaged me to meet him, narrated a story and made me prepare. We took workshops, he also asked me to take classes, that’s how it’s been. I have been training with him and waiting for seven years.”

Karan is all praise for his co-star Alaya. “I have known her for a long time. She did a filmmaking course from New York. She’s experienced and senior to me and she is sweet and hardworking. I have been an AD for so long so I am her senior as I have assisted in films. It was comfortable working with her.”

On a parting note, we ask him how he’s feeling with his film’s release date so near. “At times, I feel nervous and at times I am excited and thrilled that my movie is releasing. I felt like nothing was happening for a long time. But I am happy now. I believe in myself and feel that there is some X factor that I can be a hero,” he concludes.

