Karan Johar Vs Kettan Singh Mimicry Row: Tuadda Kutta Kutta, Sadda Kutta Tommy?

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar slammed comedian Kettan Singh on Sunday after he was upset over the latter's mimicry of him. He went on to state that it was in 'poor taste' and even called it disrespectful. And while we sympathise with KJo, we are also reminded of the countless times we have seen the filmmaker poking fun at other celebs and even laughing his heart out while watching other celebs being mimicked in a similar caricaturish fashion.

An upset KJo penned a note on Instagram on Sunday targetting Kettan Singh that read, "Saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel...a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste...I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in... this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!"

And instantly, we were reminded of a very similar show -- the popular 'The Kapil Sharma Show', in which the filmmaker had appeared in 2019 with Kajol and was seen going all ROFL when Shah Rukh Khan was mimicked on stage.

Also, over the years, his Koffee With Karan episodes have boiled down to mocking and taking digs at other celebs, all under the garb of being funny and 'sporty'.

Netizens too had a similar opinion as they commented, "Do u remember what you have been doing on KWK for years now? Karma getting back!"

This is exactly what it is when they say that the 'internet never forgets'. So the next time you poke fun at someone else, Karan, don't hesitate to research a bit and revisit this note when you couldn't take a joke at yourself.