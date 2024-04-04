 Karan Johar Takes A Dig At Bollywood Trends, Says 'Box Office Hai Bhaiya, Instagram Reel Nahi'
Karan Johar Takes A Dig At Bollywood Trends, Says 'Box Office Hai Bhaiya, Instagram Reel Nahi'

Karan Johar hinted at contemporary Bollywood trends being followed within the industry

ANIUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a cryptic post, igniting speculations about the latest trends in Bollywood and the kinds of movies being made. Though he didn't mention any names, it seems he hinted towards box office success, and contemporary Bollywood trends being followed within the industry.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, "Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai... conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi... 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin (If you want a big scale, then create this. Action is working. Make action flicks..If a love story works, then make romantic movie. If a chick flick becomes a hit, then make that... weather changes every week... conviction dies every week... It's the box office, not Instagram reels... you'll stay in the 30-second trend there)"

Meanwhile, Karan as a producer is basking in the success of the Sara Ali Khan-starrer film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India's quest for Independence.

Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta's incredible journey, the film pays respect to both recognized and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination displayed by India's young throughout the freedom movement.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui.

Also, 'Yodha' is currently running in theatres and performing well at the box office. It stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

