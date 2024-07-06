Karan Johar On Battling Body Dysmorphia: 'I Always Feel I'm Fat, Switch Off Lights In Situations Of Intimacy'

Karan Johar | Instagram

Karan Johar is one of the well-known names in the Indian film industry. The filmmaker has struggled with body dysmorphia and has problems when it comes to his own skin. In a recent interview, Karan stated that over the years, he has been consulting mental health professional to overcome his problems.

Here's What Karan Said

Speaking about feeling uncomfortable in his skin, Karan, in an interview with Faye D’Souza stated, “I have body dysmorphia, I am very awkward getting into a pool. I don’t know how to do it without feeling pathetic. I have tried very hard to overcome it. No matter what success you achieve, no matter who you think you are in your own head, I’m always in oversized clothes. Even if I lose the weight, and I try very hard, I’m always battling with it, but I’m always feeling I’m fat. So I don’t want you to see any part of my body.”

Karan further spoke about his discomfort with pools and how even when entering them with his closest friends, he is covered with his robe most of the time.

“Nothing has changed since I was eight. I self-body shame myself all the time. The day you feel you’re looking good…doesn’t matter what you’ve achieved. Even in situations of intimacy, I need to put the lights out. I’ve been to therapy for it. All these issues… all fester and create mental health issues. I even took medication after suffering from a panic attack,” Karan stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar produced Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Now, he is riding high on the success of Kill, starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan.

The film showcases the story of a passenger on a train to New Delhi. Kill is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. It released in theatres on July 5, 2024. He also has another film Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, which will hit the screens on July 19.