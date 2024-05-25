 Karan Johar Begins Work On Next Directorial On 52nd Birthday, Shares Exciting Update
On the occasion of his birthday, Karan Johan created a buzz by sharing the glimpse of his next project

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar, best known for his films Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and more, has announced his next film on his 52nd birthday. On Saturday, he created buzz and anticipation among fans on Instagram by sharing a glimpse of his new project.

In the picture shared by Karan, he is seen holding the script, which states, "Untitled Narration Draft. DIRECTED BY: Karan Johar, 25th May 2024." Along with the photo, he captioned the post as "Get…Set…Go…!”

Ever since he dropped the news, there has been huge excitement among fans. While the project’s title and cast are still under wraps, speculation is rife that it will feature some of Bollywood's biggest stars, potentially bringing together an ensemble cast.

His return as the director promises a blend of compelling storytelling, visual splendor, and stellar performances. Netizens are eagerly await more updates about the film.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is all set for their next produced films Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Brahmastra - Part Two: Dev, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Jigra, Bad Newz, Kill, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Yodha, The Bull, Shankara, Bedhadak, and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's next.

