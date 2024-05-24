Karan Johar Birthday: Where To Watch 7 Best Films By KJo On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | May 24, 2024
Karan Johar is a talented filmmaker who has been honoured with the Padma Shri. He has also received two National Awards. Take a look at some of his best films and where to watch them on OTT
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic film released in 2023. It stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
My Name Is Khan is directed by Karan Johar and written by Shibani Bathija. The film was released in 2010. It stars Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, a timeless family drama that captivated audiences upon its release in 2001, is now available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a romantic film that was released in 1998. The film received the National Film Award for Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Apple TV+.
Kal Ho Naa Ho is a 2003 film directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Niranjan Iyengar. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Student of the Year, a delightful rom-com released in 2012, is now available on Netflix. This film follows the journey of three friends, played by Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.
