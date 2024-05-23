7 Must-Watch Films Of Prabhas On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | May 23, 2024
Prabhas is a versatile actor who primarily works in Telugu films. He is one of the highest-paid actors. Check out some of his best films available on OTT platforms:
Baahubali: The Beginning was written and directed by SS Rajamouli. After its theatrical run, the film received the National Award for Best Special Effects and received an overwhelming response from critics and audiences. It is avaialble on Disney + Hotstar.
Saaho is an action-thriller which was released in 2019. It is written and directed by Sujeeth and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is a sequel to the original film which is also written and directed by SS Rajamouli. The 2017 film is available on Disney + Hotstar.
A still from the trailer
Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. It is available to watch on Netflix.
A still from the trailer
Adipurush is a mythological movie which released in 2023. Along with Prabhas, the film also features Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. It is directed by Om Raut and is available on Netflix.
A still from the trailer
Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The Telugu film is available to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, and Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer
Rebel is an action thriller which is directed and written by Raghava Lawrence. The 2013 film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer
