7 Must-Watch Movies Of RajKummar Rao On OTT

By: Sachin T | May 22, 2024
RajKummar Rao is a versatile Bollywood actor. He has acted in over 30 films and received the National Film Award for his 2013 film Shahid. Take a look at some of his best films on OTT.
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is a romantic drama directed by Ratnaa Sinha and written by Kamal Panday. It was released in 2017 and is available on ZEE5.
A still from the trailer
Trapped is written by Amit Joshi and Hardik Mehta. It has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The 2016 film is available on ZEE5.
A still from the trailer
Monica, O My Darling, a thriller drama, has garnered immense praise. It is directed by Vasan Bala. This gripping film is available on Netflix.
A still from the trailer
Shahid, a 2010 film, is a powerful biographical drama based on the life of Shahid Azmi. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta. This compelling film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
HIT: The First Case was released in 2022. The thriller film is directed and written by Sailesh Kolanu. It is based on the Telugu film of the same name and is available on Netflix.
A still from the trailer
The White Tiger is based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. It is available on Netflix.
A still from the trailer
Behen Hogi Teri is a romcom starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan in the main roles. It was written and directed by Ajay K Pannalal and is available to watch on ZEE5.
A still from the trailer
