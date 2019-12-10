Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby girl

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath. Celebtities and even politicians wished the couple.

Singer Guru Randhawa wrote, “Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now.” “Bhaiya! Congratulations!” wrote comedian and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam. Even, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu tweeted, “Warmest congratulations on the birth of your sweet baby girl.”

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar. The couple took the wedding vows, first according to Hindu traditions and later an Anand-Karaj ceremony.