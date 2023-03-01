Kapil Sharma on Zwigato, 'I worked in a beverage company before coming to Mumbai hence I could relate with the script'

Kapil Sharma | All pics: Varinder Chawla

The makers of internationally acclaimed film Zwigato launched the trailer on Wednesday afternoon in Mumbai. Written and directed by Nandita Das, the film narrates the journey of an ex-factory floor manager played by Kapil Sharma, who after losing his job during the pandemic, becomes a food delivery rider, navigating the world of ratings and incentives. His homemaker wife played by Shahana Goswami, meanwhile explores new work opportunities, overcoming her fears and discovering newfound independence.

After Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi, Zwigato is Kapil’s third outing as an actor. At the launch, an elated Kapil shares, “I have always been a fan of Nandita ma’am as an actor but we both wouldn’t ever have thought that we will work with each other someday on a film together. I have seen both Manto and Firaaq but she is very funny unlike her films. We had a lot of fun while shooting for it.”

Kapil Sharma |

He adds, “We have tried to tell a story from the heartland of our country. I feel, in today’s times, our films lack in bringing out stories from the interiors of India. Everyone will be able to relate with this film.”

Sharing further on his character, Kapil reveals, “Before coming to Mumbai, I used to work as a helper in a beverage company in my native town. When I read the script of Zwigato, I could somehow relate to it. Nandita ma’am has written a well researched script. She and my co-actor Shahana held me strong throughout.”

Shahana Goswami |

Shahana has carved her niche in several films. In Zwigato she will be seen as Kapil’s wife Pratima, who works as a part-time masseur. “I feel while playing a certain character, I tend to infuse one personal trait to it. My character is hopeful and optimistic in the film and so am I in real life. As Shahana, I see a silver lining in everything. I also follow my gut feeling while choosing a script hence I do less work,” she shares.

Nandita Das |

Filmmaker Nandita Das explains, “The idea of Zwigato came to me during the pandemic. Earlier, it was supposed to be an anthology to be directed by four different filmmakers but things didn’t fall in place. Our producer Sameer Nair encouraged me to elongate my story into a feature film and this is how Zwigato happened. There’s definitely an underlying context of unemployment in the film.”

A heart-warming tale of resilience, hope, and the unbreakable human spirit, Zwigato is all set to release in theatres on March 17.