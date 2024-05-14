Allu Arjun Issues Clarification After Being Booked For Election Code Violation In Nandyal: 'I Made A Promise To Ravi...'

Days after he was booked for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls, popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday (May 14) said he went to the Nandyal district to support his friend and YSRCP constituency candidate S Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy but isn't affiliated to any political party.

On Saturday, the "Pushpa" star waved to a large crowd from a balcony with the YSRCP candidate and also posted a message on X in his favour. The Andhra Pradesh Police booked a case against the "Pushpa: The Rise" star on Saturday under IPC Section 188 the same day.

Arjun said he remains neutral and supports "my people" including Janasena Party founder and actor-uncle Pawan Kalyan, regardless of their political affiliations.

"Firstly, I want to clarify that I'm not affiliated with any political party. I remain neutral and support my people, regardless of their political affiliations. This includes my uncle Pawan Kalyan, whom I'll always stand by, along with my friend Ravi and my father-in-law, Mr. Reddy," the actor said in a statement.

The National Award winner, who cast his vote in Hyderabad on Monday, said he went to Nandyal district to support his friend Ravi.

I never thought Allu Arjun has this kind of Craze in Telugu States 🔥🤯



Pure Mass vibes for #AlluArjunAtNandyal pic.twitter.com/k9oCbvBV7I — 𝔸𝕒𝕕𝕚 𝕊𝕦𝕕𝕖𝕖𝕡𝕚𝕒𝕟 (@AadiSudeepian) May 11, 2024

"I made a promise to my friend, Mr. Ravi, to support him, but I couldn't fulfill it last time. To keep my word, this time I went to Nandyal to support him," he further said.

In a post on X on Saturday, Arjun thanked the people of Nandyal for a "warm reception".

"Thank you, Silpa Ravi Reddy (YSRCP candidate) garu, for the hospitality. Wishing you the very best in the elections and beyond. You have my unwavering love and support," he had posted.

Janasena, TDP and BJP are NDA alliance partners, who are taking on Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in the elections. Andhra Pradesh went to the polls on Monday.